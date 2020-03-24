Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko are Expecting Second Child Together: ‘We’re Counting Our Blessings’

Kevin and Eniko Hart are expecting again!

Eniko, 35, announced the exciting news on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a black-and-white maternity photo.

“Baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6 #glowingandgrowing,” Eniko captioned the shot.

Eniko and Kevin, 40, are already parents to 2-year-old son Kenzo Kash. Kevin shares daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12, with ex-wife Torrei Hart.

RELATED: 10 Celebrity Dads Who Love to Embarrass Their Kids

In 2018, Hart told PEOPLE that Eniko was hoping for another baby — but joked that he wasn’t keen on every parental duty.

“I’m not changing no diapers. I’m not gonna lie. [I’ll] do everything else,” he said.

Eniko also hinted at a wanting another baby that year, posting an Instagram throwback photo of the couple when she was pregnant with Kenzo.

“Missin’ that belly … sike! maybe just a little..” Eniko captioned the photo.

The baby news comes just a month after the actor and comedian appeared on the February 2020 cover of Men’s Health, where Eniko opened up about the transformation she’s seen in her husband since he suffered major back injuries in a September 1 car crash.

“There were times where he was here but not really here,” Eniko said in the issue. “Not to say he wasn’t a family man before, but he’s expressed that the accident made him make up for some of the time missed because of work.”

RELATED: Kevin Hart Says ‘the Other Version of Myself Died’ in Car Accident: ‘It’s a Resurrection’

Kevin, who married Eniko in 2016, has also seen the change in himself — and says it’s for the better.

“I’m not trying to get back to where I was before — I want to be better than before,” Kevin explained to the magazine. “It’s a resurrection. That’s the best way for me to put it. I feel like the other version of myself died in that moment and this new version was born to understand and to do better.”