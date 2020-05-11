Kevin Hart and wife Eniko share gender reveal for baby No. 2

The couple shared their happy news Sunday, which was of course Mother’s Day, on their respective verified Instagram accounts.

Hart posted photos of their family, which includes him, his wife, daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12, from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart, and son Kenzo, 2, with Eniko.

“Happy Mother’s Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mine….We love you @enikohart ….And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl….,” the comedic actor wrote in the caption of the family portraits. “Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW!!!! God is unbelievable….We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you honey….”

Eniko Hart shared similar photos, writing, “OH BABY, it’s a little lady.”