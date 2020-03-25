Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish Are Expecting Their Second Child Together!



Despite everything going on in the world with the coronavirus, Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish, have something worth celebrating: they’re expecting baby number two!



The longtime couple took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the exciting news with their fans.



“Baby #2,” Eniko began her caption, along with a sultry pic that showed off her growing baby bump.



“in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful!”



She added, “soon to be a family of 6!” and “#glowingandgrowing”.



As some fans probably know, the 40-year-old comedian is already a proud father to Heavon Hart (15) and Hendrix Hart (12), whom he shares with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart.



He and Eniko also welcomed their adorable first child together, Kenzo Kash Hart, two years ago. (He’s really too cute)



The Jumanji actor has yet to share the baby news to his own social media pages, but he did comment on his wife’s IG post to show his excitement.



He responded with several emojis, which included the fire, clapping hands, and prayer hands.



If you can recall, back in 2017 Hart admitted to cheating on Parrish, who was pregnant at the time with their son.



While it was understandably a very difficult time for the couple, they seem to be in a much better place. So, we’re sure this pregnancy experience will be quite different from their last.



Luckily, we know he won’t be leaving his house this time around considering, you know, the global pandemic taking place. (Joking! … kind of)



“I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did,” the actor stated in an emotional post at the time.



“And in doing that, I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids.”



In the caption, he wrote, “Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will.”



“I’m not perfect and have never claimed to be…I love you all.”



Kevin and Eniko have been married since 2014 and it appears that they are happier and more in love than ever.



Congrats to the couple on the baby news!