Kevin Hart explains why wife didn’t dump him after he was exposed for cheating

Hollywood star Kevin Hart has opened up on his relationship with wife Eniko Parrish, explaining why she didn’t dump him after he was exposed for cheating on her in 2017.

Parrish discovered the actor had an affair while she was heavily pregnant with their first child Kenzo.

The Jumanji star has now explained why Parrish did not dump him, but reveals the relationship has not been “a walk in the park”.

The 40-year-old said on the The School of Greatness podcast: “She came to an amazing conclusion of, ‘I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a household, and I like the fact that we now got a job to do to get better. That’s what you owe me. You owe me the get-better’.

“And she held me accountable. It wasn’t a walk in the park, but it was her understanding that we don’t let the outside world affect our inside, and I credit her for setting that tone.”

He went on to refer to Parrish, who is currently pregnant with their second child, as “the strongest person in the world”.

Hart, who has two teenage children from a previous relationship, revealed they were expecting a baby girl while wishing his wife a happy Mother’s Day on social media earlier this month.

He wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mine. We love you @enikohart ….And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl….Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW!!!!

“God is unbelievable. We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you honey.”

Parrish has previously explained why she decided to give him a second chance talking on Netflix documentary series, Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up.

She said: “I have to maintain a level head, I think that’s the only thing that really got me through.

“I wasn’t ready at the time to just give up on my family. I wanted Kenzo to be able to know his dad and grow up, so it was a lot.”

She added: “It was a lot for me, but we’ve been through it, we’ve gone through it, we passed it and he’s a better man now because of it.

“I believe in second chances. I’m all about forgiveness, and you only get two times. Three strikes you’re out, you’re out of here.

“So, as long as he behaves, we’re good.”

The School of Greatness is available online now.