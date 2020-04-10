Kevin Hart Helps Launch New Activewear Label, Fabletics Men!

Kevin Hart partnered with Fabletics to “fix what’s wrong with men’s activewear” and it led to the creation of the new Fabletics Men brand!

The mission of the new brand is to offer a curated, high-performance, confidently-cool line designed to make men feel “they’ve finally got an activewear company that’s 100% in their corner.”

“The activewear space wants to intimidate,” Kevin said in a statement. “To get you to spend way too much cash on complicated tech you don’t need. On overpriced labels. On streetwear that tries too hard to be cool. But at Fabletics Men? We’re going to give you exactly what you want at a price that won’t scare the hell out of you.”

Fabletics Men will offer a curated line of foundational layers, high-performance activewear tops and bottoms, pre and post workout pants, joggers, hoodies, and crewneck sweatshirts. The brand will be sold at Fabletics.com as well as in all 40 Fabletics retail locations across the country.

You can get on the waitlist now to be among the first to order the activewear when it’s released in late April.