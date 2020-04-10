Kevin Jonas’ Tweet About Kids Watching Commercials in 2020 is So Funny

Kevin Jonas made a funny comment about kids watching TV in 2020!

The 32-year-old Jonas Brothers member took to Twitter on Thursday (April 9) to share his thoughts.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kevin Jonas

Kevin and his wife Danielle Jonas are currently parents to two daughters, Alena, 6, and Valentina, 3. (See cute photos of them here.)

“2020 child watches normal tv – ‘dad there’s to many of these things that aren’t my show, can you press skip please,’” Kevin Jonas wrote.

“It’s a commercial kid…” he added. LOL.

ICYMI, see what singer Justin Timberlake also recently had to say about parenting during quarantine.