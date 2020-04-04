Kevin Pietersen & Virat Kohli Went Live Together & Anushka Sharma Joined In Through The Comments

Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli (Source: Instagram | @kevinpietersen)

Instagram Live sessions seem to be the new way celebrities are interacting with their fans. And to be honest, these lives have been extremely entertaining. Most of them being interviews and crossovers of people we’d never get to see chatting so candidly. One such live stream happened yesterday between cricketer Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli.

On the Instagram live, the cricketers spoke about a lot of topics, ranging from the on going global pandemic, Royal Challengers Bangalore and many more things. While everyone loved their chat on the live, it was bought to a halt when Virat’s wife and actress Anushka Sharma commented on the live saying dinners ready, jokingly asking them to stop the live. Kevin even shared her comment on the live saying, when the boss asks you stop, you stop.

Check out Anushka’s comment below:

During their live, Virat also revealed how he and Anushka had managed to get away to a farmhouse just before the lockdown and there is a little space there. He also said it was heart breaking to see people were having a hard time.

He further added that they’ve never stayed in one place for so long and it is quite bizarre. But he assured everyone that they’re staying positive. He also reminded Kevin that if not for the pandemic, he would have been with Kevin at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

The Indian skipper also revealed how he’d got his nickname Chiku. He said that it was a name given to him by his Ranjhi Trophy coach back in 2007 when he used to have big cheeks. He said he got his name from a Indian comic book (Champak) character. But, it was MS Dhoni who made his nickname famous by shouting it out from behind the stumps.

If there’s one thing we’re grateful for it’s these celebrity Instagram lives.