Kew crash: Truck driver at the centre of crash that left four police officers dead is interviewed

The driver of a refrigerated chicken truck that ploughed into four police officers – killing them all – is being interviewed by detectives.

Mohinder Singh Bajwa is being questioned four days after he was taken to Royal Melbourne Hospital under police guard in the wake of the smash.

He is reportedly ‘reluctant to speak’ to detectives about how his truck veered across traffic and hit the officers at 100km/h.

The crash on Wednesday killed Leading Senior Constable Lynnette Taylor and her colleagues, Kevin King, Glen Humphris, and Josh Prestney.

Bajwa was taken from hospital on Sunday night and is being interrogated at West Melbourne Police Station.

Four police officers were killed when they were struck by a truck (pictured at the tragic scene) in Melbourne, marking the greatest loss of police life in a single incident in Victoria’s history

He suffered a ‘medical episode’ and ‘blacked out’ following the crash and was unable to speak to police for several days.

Police on Friday refused to comment on the man’s condition or whether or not he is conscious.

Bajwa’s home was raided on Wednesday night following the crash but police are yet to reveal what they found.

The four cops had pulled over a Porsche 911 driver by disgraced mortgage broker Richard Pusey which was allegedly speeding at 140km/h about 4.50pm.

Pusey (pictured) is alleged to have taken disturbing pictures at the crash sight, showing the officers’ lifeless bodies

Mr Bajwa – pictured with his wife – is under police guard in hospital. Victoria Police are yet to determine what led to the deadly crash

About 50 minutes later, Mr Bajwa’s semi-trailer veered into the emergency lane and struck the stopped cars.

Police on Thursday said it was still ‘too early’ to say what caused the crash and won’t be able to provide answers until they speak with Bajwa.

Investigators took a blood sample and Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said said the truck driver did not have an extensive criminal history.

Mr Bajwa’s university student son, Gurdeep, declined to comment on Thursday.

‘I’m not able to talk to anyone, not able to share any comments. I’m not able to speak,’ he said.