Key coronavirus workers to get free tickets to 2021 Rugby League World Cup

Key workers in the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic in UK will get free tickets to the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in recognition of their efforts. Tournament chief executive Jon Dutton announced 20,021 such free tickets will be given to healthcare workers and security officials.

“The team has made the unanimous decision to provide 20,021 free tickets to key workers in the UK as our way of saying thank you,” Dutton said.

“The work, effort, dedication and sheer determination needs to be recognised and hopefully we can provide these local heroes and their families with something to look forward to next year.”

With the Rugby League World Cup set to be staged in October and November next year, Dutton hopes the tournament will escape the kind of postponements and shutdowns in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 that have affected many other sports across the world, including domestic rugby league competitions.

“We have done various aspects of scenario planning and we believe the current plan is the most suitable at this point,” he said.

“However we know we are required to be flexible and adapt as and when appropriate.”

