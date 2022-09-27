Keychron launches Q10: Alice layout QMK custom mechanical keyboard

Q10 is a unique blend of the ergonomic Alice layout and a 75% keyboard size, making it ideal for any scenario

HONG KONG, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Today Keychron, established manufacturer of wireless mechanical keyboards for Mac, Windows and Android, launched direct sales of Q10 on the brand’s website. This model is a fully customizable keyboard, which blends the Alice layout and the popular 75% keyboard size. Three versions are available: barebone ISO knob for $195 USD, barebone knob version for $195 USD, and fully assembled knob version for $215 USD.

“Following the success of Q8, which is our 65% Alice layout keyboard, we wanted to offer a slightly more spacious format that would still allow users to angle their hands and wrists in a natural position for typing comfort,” said Paul Tan, COO of Keychron. “An Alice-style keyboard appeals to some typists because it alleviates strain on their muscles, thanks to a space that separates the board into two halves with the keys extending outwards in a wingspan-shaped form.”

“Q10 has an interesting design that is slightly more compact than the tenkeyless board. It offers more keys for users to program and the convenience of the left knob design,” added Tan. “We created it for people who aim to maximize their productivity or gaming performance.”

Like the other keyboards in Keychron’s Q series, Q10 offers QMK/VIA support, an all-metal CNC machined aluminum body, double-gasket design, rotary knob, south-facing RGB, hot swappable switches, and OSA PBT keycaps. The entire metal body is crafted with 6063 aluminum that is processed through CNC machined, polished, anodized, sandblasted, and undergoes 24 more manufacturing stages to make the solid metal piece of art that is the Q10. A brand new ultra-low-power MCU Arm structure is armed with 128K Flash to provide more flexibility for developers. The polling rate is up to 1000 Hz out of the box, which makes latency non-existent for the competitive gamer.

Q10 can be programmed with QMK and VIA, meaning users can easily program and remap each key on the keyboard. The open-source firmware means endless possibilities for keyboard layouts, shortcuts, backlight effects, even the knob, and more. Hot-swappable sockets are mounted on the PCB, so users can install or change the switches without soldering. The PCB supports both 3 pin and 5 pin MX mechanical switches.

Q10’s south-facing RGB LED is designed to better illuminate the keyboard backlight from the typist’s angle with the premium non-shine-through PBT keycaps installed. The south-facing RGB is also free from interference when the users install OEM or Cherry-profile alternative keycaps on the keyboard. Keychron has optimized the switch mold, meaning the Gateron G Pro switch wobbles less than a standard mechanical switch and feels smoother on each hit. There is a pre-lube process on all G Pro switches (excluding the clicky ones), to ensure the smoothness at fingertips when typing.

Keychron’s all new screw-in PCB stabilizer design increases stability and makes it easier for changes and upgrades. Precise craftsmanship makes the stabilizers less shaky. The big keys’ (space bar, shift, enter, delete) typing experience is now more stable and smooth. The Keychron Q10 also supports third-party screw-in PCB stabilizers.

“Q10 is a refined piece of metal art,” continued Tan. “It has a striking visual impact and, as is the standard of its predecessors, we designed every component of Q10 to be easily assembled, so users can adjust the keyboard to their needs.”

About Keychron

Keychron was formed in 2017 by a group of keyboard enthusiasts, designers, marketers, and production experts. The founding team members, Will Ye and Sven Zhu have a combined 20 years of experience in keyboard production and industrial design. They’ve dedicated themselves to creating the most sophisticated mechanical keyboards with minimalist design. To date, the team has successfully launched and fulfilled 26 mechanical keyboards to customers in 80 countries.

