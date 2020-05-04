KFC set to slash 25 per cent off its entire menu over Mother’s Day weekend

Australian fast food giant KFC is set to slash 25 per cent off its entire menu to celebrate Mother’s Day this weekend.

Customers can order their Kentucky Fried Chicken feast via the Menulog app or website and enter the code KFC4MUM at the checkout to redeem the discount.

The offer is available when you spend $30 or more at participating KFC restaurants across the country from Saturday, May 9 until Monday, May 11.

For KFC fans, the deliveries will be welcome, as many will be unable to travel to see their mothers due to travel restrictions.

‘No matter what, we must always recognise and celebrate our nation’s caring and compassionate mums,’ Kristi Woolrych, chief marketing officer at KFC Australia, said.

‘We couldn’t think of a better way to do this than by dedicating an entire long weekend to mums, offering 25 per cent off their favourite KFC menu items.

‘Mums across the country are under more pressure than normal this year, so it’s even more important that you treat her during this long weekend.

Customers can order all the favourite menu items including Original Recipe chicken, wicked wings, Zinger burger, popcorn chicken, potato and gravy and chips.

For more details about KFC’s ‘Mother’s Long Weekend’ deals, visit Menulog.