KGF 2: Here’s when the teaser and trailer of Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer will release | Bollywood Life

In the month of February, the makers of Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer shared the new poster of the film announcing the release date, which is October 23. While there were speculations that the teaser of the entertainer will soon come out, the Chief creative producer of production house Hombale Films cleared the air by tweeting, "#KGFChapter2teaser wont be anytime soon. Closer to the release we will have a trailer and a trailer with a bang. So stay home and stay safe now. Lets move ahead."

#KGFChapter2 teaser wont be anytime soon. Closer to the release we will have a trailer and a trailer with a bang. So stay home and stay safe now. Lets move ahead. — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) April 17, 2020

The film also stars Raveena Tandon in a key role. The actress recently talked about her experience of working in the film and said, "Shooting for KGF Chapter 2 was a pleasure. The role is different it has got shades of grey. There is a lot of suspense. I wasn't sure if I would have been able to do it, but it was an amazing and fun role to do."

Talking about Yash, Raveena said, “Yash is a fantastic person, he is a gem to everyone on set. It was a great experience to shoot with him. The whole unit was warm. Luckily my schedule got over in February before coronavirus and the lockdown..we wrapped up the film.” The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Sanjay Dutt plays the lead antagonist Adheera in the film. Yash had taken to his social handle to announce the same saying, “Sanjay Dutt is a wonderful actor, and when elements like his physical appearance, image, legacy and, on top of it, the kind of role that KGF Chapter 2 has etched for him come together, it only adds value.” KGF 2 will lock horns with Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull at the box office. The latter one is produced by superstar Ajay Devgn. So, are you excited for the film? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life.

