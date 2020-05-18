KGF 2: Makers resume the production work of Yash-Sanjay Dutt starrer amid lockdown | Bollywood Life

Amidst coronavirus lockdown, the makers of Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF has started the production work of the period entertainer, which is definitely a good news for the fans. Karthik Gowda, the creative producer of Hombale Films, shared the picture of Prashanth Neel, DOP Bhuvan Gowda and composer Ravi Basrur, and wrote, “#KGFChapter2 music sessions.@prashanth_neel @hombalefilms @TheNameIsYash @SrinidhiShetty7 @bhuvangowda84 @VKiragandur @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena.” Also Read – Karan Johar discusses a hair cut with son Yash Johar, but Deepika Padukone only has eyes for Roohi

Raveena Tandon recently talked about her experience of working in the film and said, "Shooting for KGF Chapter 2 was a pleasure. The role is different it has got shades of grey. There is a lot of suspense. I wasn't sure if I would have been able to do it, but it was an amazing and fun role to do."

Talking about Yash, she added, “Yash is a fantastic person, he is a gem to everyone on set. It was a great experience to shoot with him. The whole unit was warm. Luckily my schedule got over in February before coronavirus and the lockdown..we wrapped up the film.” The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Sanjay Dutt plays the lead antagonist Adheera in the film. Yash had taken to his social handle to announce the same saying, “Sanjay Dutt is a wonderful actor, and when elements like his physical appearance, image, legacy and, on top of it, the kind of role that KGF Chapter 2 has etched for him come together, it only adds value.” The film was scheduled to hit the screens on October 23 but looking at the current scenario, we are expecting the film to get delay at the box office. So, are you excited for the KGF 2? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life.

