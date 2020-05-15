Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father ‘has woken up from a coma in Moscow’ after falling ill

Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s father, Abdulmanap, has reportedly woken up from a coma in a Moscow military hospital after undergoing heart surgery.

The 57-year-old UFC trainer was reported as being in a ‘serious but stable’ condition by doctors at the facility.

Abdulmanap had been hospitalised last month for pneumonia and flu symptoms, and returned to hospital last week with a heart problem.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov (left) has reportedly woken up from a coma in a Moscow hospital

But due to complications with his health, the Russian-born coach was placed in a coma – although the latest reports indicate he has now regained consciousness.

However, a family friend revealed Abdulmanap is yet to speak.

Ramazan Rabadanov told 360 TV: ‘He regained consciousness today. He hasn’t yet spoken.

‘Yesterday [Wednesday] he was in a coma after a heart operation.’

It is believed that he had fallen ill in his home nation, Dagestan, and was transported to Moscow as a matter of urgency on a special flight.

UFC star Khabib’s father is now in a ‘serious but stable’ condition, say doctors at the hospital

Abdulmanap was recently admitted to hospital after suffering flu and pneumonia symptoms

Abdulmanap was tested for coronavirus when he was first admitted to hospital in April, but returned a negative result.

His illness was thought to be the consequence of two days spent walking in freezing conditions in the mountains of Makhachkala.

A host of UFC stars, including chief Dana White and bitter rival Conor McGregor, had united to wish Abdulmanap a speedy recovery after the grave news broke surrounding his health.

McGregor, who had suffered defeat to Khabib in 2018, said on Twitter: ‘Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor, who lost to Khabib in 2018, said he was ‘praying’ for Abdulmanap’s recovery

‘A man responsible for more world champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know.

‘A true martial genius! Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight.’

And UFC supremo White also wrote: ‘Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is a true martial artist who lives a life of pride, honour and respect. He instilled those same values in his son, world champion Khabib, at an early age and was always in his corner throughout his career.

‘I know how close Khabib is with his father and I’m saddened to hear about his current state. My thoughts are with Abdulmanap and the rest of the Nurmagomedov family as he continues to fight.’