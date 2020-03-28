Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 28 March 2020 Highlights: Amruta Khanvilkar is eliminated from the show | Bollywood Life

There is an elimination stunt that is happening. Adaa Khan and Amruta Khanvilkar take part as they have lowest scores. There are baby crocodiles and eels in a tank. She successfully picks up the baby crocs and puts them in the other tank. Adaa grabs them successfully. Everyone cheers for her with full gusto. Amruta Khanvilkar goes in next. She does really well. It is a cut to cut situation. The girls have a tie but it is Adaa who moves ahead as one of the eels slip from Amruta’s hand. Rohit Shetty tells her that she is going like a hero. Also Read – Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, March 1, highlights: Karishma Tanna bites snakes, Tejasswi Prakash fights maggots

The next stunt is water based and it is a very tough one. Rohit Shetty reminds them that Aditya Narayan had a tough time doing it. One of the partners is tied on a rotator wheel in a swimming pool while the other has to fetch keys. Karishma Tanna chooses Tejasswi Prakash as her partner. Adaa Khan and Karan Patel team up for it. Adaa Khan and Karan do not manage to complete it. Karan has breathing problems and he quits. Adaa does her part very nicely as well. Tejasswi and Karishma finish it brilliantly. The losing team gets the Fear Ka Funda. Also Read – Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, 29 February 2020, highlights: Karan Patel and Adaa Khan’s fab coordination was the talking point

Bharti Singh reminds people that the next stunt is a truly crazy one. She flirts with Rohit Shetty. It has a number of insects and snakes. Shivin Narang goes in for the stunt. He says he is scared of insects but gives it an earnest shot. Shivin fares in an average manner while Balraj Syal is very scared. Rohit Shetty teases him a lot. He does some comedy as well. The snakes enter his shorts. Balraj struggles. Balraj finished last in the stunt and he agains get the Fear Funda. Even Shivin Narang gets it. Also Read – Amruta Khanvilkar reveals her horrible trekking experience [Exclusive]

Also, Vote for the BL Social Media Swagstar (Female) here: