Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 29 March 2020 Highlights: Shivin Narang aborts two tasks; Karishma Tanna – Dharmesh Yelande come out shining | Bollywood Life

Khatron Ke Khiladi starts with Rohit Shetty making Karan Patel deliver Shah Rukh Khan's dialogues. As we know, Karan adores Shah Rukh Khan. The stunt begins. A man brings a tarantula and everyone is a bit scared. The contestants are all doing the best stunts from last season. Now, everyone who has got the Fear Funda has to do the stunt. And those who fare badly will straight go into the eliminations. Shetty is in the mood to further scare them. He shows a scary treasure hunt stunt that left S Sreesanth and Harsh Limbachiya shocked in the previous season. Rohit reminded everyone that Sree looked like a finalist but this was the stunt that left him freezed. He says the insects stink like anything.

Karan Patel goes in first and he does fairly well. Adaa Khan is next. She starts off very well. Adaa falters at some places but manages to do it. Now, it is the turn of Shiving Narang. He aborts the stunt and Shetty is upset. He tells him that he has severe fear of creepy crawlies. Adaa is the fastest and is saved. She takes 10 minutes while Patel comes in second. Rohit introduces the next stunt in a grand manner. Karishma Tanna opens boxes of cockroaches, scorpions and what not. Nia Sharma comes in a video and says this was her first stunt from the last season and it left her shaken.

People have to go in pairs for this one. Tanna and Dharmesh pair up for it. Karishma is happy as he is pretty quick. He has to take out keys from boxes filled with insects which are later showered on Tanna. He does okay. Tanna screams when they put a python on her. Finally, he gets the keys and manages to release her. Adaa Khan and Balraj Syal go in next. They fare quite well. Karan Patel and Tejasswi Prakash go in next. These two are quite exceptional and stand first for this stunt. Dharmesh Yelande and Karishma Tanna get the Fear Ka Funda.

In the last stunt, we see that Dharmesh and Karishma go in. He is sent inside water locked in a cage. She has unlock him. Karishma does it in 52 seconds. Shivin Narang and Balraj Syal go inside. It is Shivin who again aborts it.

