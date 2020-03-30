Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: After Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang faces Rohit Shetty’s anger | Bollywood Life

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 began recently and has been loved by the fans. The show is also doing well on the TRP charts and is amongst the top five shows. This year RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterjee, Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Syal, Tejasswi Prakash, and Amruta Khanvilkar are the participants. The contestants have shot in Bulgaria with the host Rohit Shetty. The contestants have been facing their fears and Rohit Shetty makes sure that no one leaves their stunts. The show has been receiving a lot of positive responses this year and fans are loving the fun these stars are having in Bulgaria. So far, RJ Malishka, Amruta Khanvilkar and Rani Chatterjee have bid goodbye to the show. Also Read – Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 29 March 2020 Highlights: Shivin Narang aborts two tasks; Karishma Tanna – Dharmesh Yelande come out shining

Recently, Tejasswi Prakash had to face Rohit Shetty’s anger and now it is Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang who has faced the ace director’s fury. It so happened that the Beyhadh 2 actor was laid inside a glass coffin with his hands and legs covered with many crawling insects. Shivin was scared of those insects and he ended up raising one of his legs in the air. Later even Shivin released he had made a mistake and said, “I later thought that I should keep my leg down but it would’ve hurt the insects.” To this Rohit Shetty strictly said that he shouldn’t have done that because he would have been either fined or disqualified as a consequence. Later during the next task, Shivin was quite slow and didn’t really respond to the co-contestants’ suggestions, despite everyone cheering for him. The actor froze and sat on a chair to calm him, which did not go well with Rohit Shetty. Also Read – Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 28 March 2020 Highlights: Amruta Khanvilkar is eliminated from the show

Rohit Shetty got angry and screamed at Shivin Narang. He told Shivin that has disrespected the task and he also suggested him to either finish the stunt or back out instead of letting it hang. Hence Shivin aborted the task and Rohit Shetty told him that it was a stupid move.

