Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Balraj Syal puts up a pic saying he is missing Bulgaria | Bollywood Life

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is turning out to be another blockbuster season. People are loving the crazy stunts and the actors who are competitive yet quite funny. One of the contestants who has captured the imagination of the public is Balraj Syal. The comedian has quite a few fears but does not shy away from trying his best for a stunt. We saw that last week when he did that suspension stunt to get the flags though he has a fear of heights. Today, Balraj Syal posted a picture saying that he was missing Bulgaria. This season has been shot in the stunning East European country. Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale was also filmed there.

In a chat, Balraj Syal EXCLUSIVELY to BollywoodLife, “This show was one of the most memorable things in my life. It has taught me so many things. I had fears and phobias but Khatron taught me to never give it up. Though I was scared as hell in some of the stunts, it is something that I would happily do all over again. Rohit Shetty Sir is a fantastic host.”

He formed a connection with Ankita Srivastava in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. She told SpotboyE in an interview, “Balraj and I are very good friends and like each other. Just because we chose each other in the finale episode doesn’t mean our next step is to get engaged or married. We met in a reality show I don’t know about his personal life. I would give some time and understand all about him.” Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoops and updates!

