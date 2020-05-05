Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Tejasswi Prakash reveals her cheeks make her look fat, says,’People ask me to eat less’ | Bollywood Life

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Tejasswi Prakash is considered as one of the strongest contenders of this season. She has performed the tasks really well and even the host Rohit Shetty had complimented her. She is also one of the most stylish and beautiful actresses of telly town. She has impressed us all with so many of her performances like Swaragini, Pehredaar Piya Ki, and many others. However, recently in an interview with Spotboye, Tejasswi Prakash revealed something really shocking. She complained about one of her face features and also revealed that people have asked her to eat less as she looks fat on-screen. She shared that her chubby cheeks make her look fat on-screen. Also Read – Tejasswi Prakash CONFIRMS being offered Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 3 [Exclusive]

She said, "I look very young because of my cheeks. But in cheeks ne mujhe bhaut pareshan bhi kiya hua hai. Because when we shoot for daily soaps the maximum shots are close ones as they focus on expressions more. So whenever they zoom in too much anyway camera adds in about 10 pounds of weight it adds lot. Even if I am thin due to my face it looks very chubby and you won't believe their are times when people came to me and said aap kam khaao kaafi mote lag rahe ho screen pe. And I am like ab ise patli kya houn."

Also Read – Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Fresh episodes of Rohit Shetty’s reality show put on hold even after the completion of the shoot

She was also asked about how she takes care of her skin. She said, "I don't do much for my skin like other celebrities, who follow a skin routine. Somehow when I am at home now and not stepping out at all, there is actually a good change in my skin. It's feeling healthy. I think right diet and drinking lot of water helps."

