Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Fresh episodes of Rohit Shetty’s reality show put on hold even after the completion of the shoot | Bollywood Life

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 began recently and has been loved by the fans. The show is also doing well on the TRP charts and is amongst the top five shows. This year RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterjee, Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Syal, Tejasswi Prakash, and Amruta Khanvilkar are the participants. The contestants have shot in Bulgaria with the host Rohit Shetty. The show has been shot earlier in Bulgaria and even after being pre-shot the fresh episodes of the reality show have been put on hold. The channel has decided not to air the new episodes and the reason is that they haven’t shot for the finale episode as yet and rightly so, they don’t want their viewers to lose connect with the show mid-way. Also Read – Lockdown Effect! TV viewership witnesses 42 per cent spike, courtesy Ramayan and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Also Read – Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: After Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang faces Rohit Shetty’s anger

Well, this is surely the most awaited show and fans may be disappointed with the news. The contestants have been facing their fears and Rohit Shetty makes sure that no one leaves their stunts. The show has been receiving a lot of positive responses this year and fans are loving the fun these stars are having in Bulgaria. So far, RJ Malishka, Amruta Khanvilkar and Rani Chatterjee have bid goodbye to the show. Recently, there were also rumours that Karishma Tanna has apparently won this season and Karan Patel has emerged as the runner-up. Also Read – Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 29 March 2020 Highlights: Shivin Narang aborts two tasks; Karishma Tanna – Dharmesh Yelande come out shining

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.