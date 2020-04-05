Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna emerges as the WINNER of Rohit Shetty’s show? | Bollywood Life

Karishma Tanna, who participated in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss, is currently battling out with Karan Patel, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande and others, to win Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, hosted by Rohit Shetty. Talking about Karishma Tanna’s stint in the show, her journey has been phenomenal. She is one of the strong contenders of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and we wouldn’t be surprised if she reaches the finale. Karishma has overcome a lot of fears in the adventurous reality show. The actress participated in the reality show thinking that she at least won’t die in the show. Also Read – Best Dressed: Malaika Arora, Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna up the fashion quotient this week

That was then. Now, if an Instagram post is to be believed, the actress has apparently emerged out as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Don’t believe us? Check out the Instagram post here: Also Read – Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 29 March 2020 Highlights: Shivin Narang aborts two tasks; Karishma Tanna – Dharmesh Yelande come out shining

Also Read – It’s awkward! These pictures of Kajol and Saiee Manjrekar will make you wonder what they were up to

Getting candid about her journey on the show, Karishma had earlier told Times Of India that it was an amazing experience to work with Rohit Shetty and her co-contestants. “To say yes to this show is quite a task. You have to literally be very sure and calm and you have to have a lot of courage to say yes to this show. Once you say yes, you cannot turn back. The channel kept calling me for past so many years because they had confidence in me but I did not have that confidence in myself,” she had said.

Karishma Tanna had also mentioned that she tried overcoming all her fears. “I tried overcoming all the fears and I used to think that I would see other contestants doing this. Today, I am doing these stunts and a part of it. I can’t believe it, talking to Rohit sir and listening to his stunt details and being a part of it,” she had added.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Karishma wins the show or not.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.