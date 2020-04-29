Khichdi: Supriya Pathak reveals she was WORRIED about playing Hansa — know why | Bollywood Life

Actress Supriya Pathak says Hansa is an evergreen character, whom she considers an “epitome of hope”. Hansa is one of the popular characters of the show Khichdi. “Initially, I was worried about playing Hansa because Hansa is someone who talks a lot but does nothing. But after I started playing the character, it was such a relief. I feel Hansa is an evergreen character which has been a sheer pleasure to perform,” said Supriya. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Khichdi actor and producer Jamnadas Majethia launches a website to support people affected by COVID-19

“For the first time in my life, I was not stressed out and was happy. It has been 16 years and to date, a part of Hansa always remains with me. Apart from Hansa’s traits, I personally appreciate how precisely the show is written keeping in mind the relatability with the characters. Her innocence is completely charming and she is an epitome of hope that everything will be fine eventually,” Supriya added. Also Read – Bored because of the lockdown? These iconic Sarabhai and Khichdi moments are here to entertain you

Hansa has all the traits of a stereotyped Gujarati woman, but in a fun way. Her innocence and camaraderie with her husband Praful (played by Rajeev Mehta) who is always ready to give an answer to Hansa’s questions, are some of the high points of the show. Also Read – Good News: Khichdi and Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai rerun will start on THIS date

Star Bharat has brought back the quirky Parekh family of the Khichdi show to the small screen amidst the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The show first aired in 2002. It followed the story of a Gujarati family called Parekhs, who live in an old mansion. The joint family encounters many typically Indian situations, but they try to solve it in the most atypical fashion imaginable. This is a funny bunch of people that is firmly united in their movement to get separated. They want to sell their ancestral property and move out and form their own nuclear families. But the head of their family does not agree. He gives them the choice to walk out and survive on their own; but nobody is ready to let go of the money that is due to them. So they stay together and wait for the ‘head’ to change his mind or stop breathing, whichever happens first. And this is where the upwardly mobile middle class joint family faces its trials and tribulations. Khichdi is a look at the lighter side of an Indian joint family. Unlike other Hindi sitcoms, which continuously air throughout the year, Khichdi was one of the earliest shows on Indian television to adopt the Western model of appearing in seasons. The second season was called Instant Khichdi.

(With inputs from IANS)

