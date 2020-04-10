Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner cringe as Kris Jenner talks about her sex life

It was a somewhat cringeworthy episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians for Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Thursday, as the two endured an entire lunch with their mother, Kris Jenner, who could not stop raving about her sex life with boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The Kardashian family matriarch, who was late to meeting her daughters, sat down at the table asking Khloé and Kendall if she had lipstick all over her face because she and Corey were having a “make-out session in the car.” Kris then proceeded to ask her daughters if her shirt was on right, which caused a wide-eyed Khloé to ask her mother, “Why would your shirt not be on right?” Kris responded, “Just one of those days,” before adding that Corey couldn’t make it to lunch because he “had to go home and sleep” since they “were up all night.” TMI, Kris.

In her interview, Khloé explained, “I love our dynamic with our mom, and I would not change it for the world. But does my mom overshare? I mean, she’s talking about her lipstick being smeared, her mojo. Just, some things, zip it.”

The icing on the cake, or should we say, tiramisu, was when Kris sensually devoured her dessert saying, “I could rub this all over my body.”

“This is a sex dessert,” said Kris, who yelled out the word “sex!” in the middle of the restaurant, while hilariously humiliating her daughters even more.

While Khloé tweeted Thursday saying that it was “a tad too much” for her, KUWTK fans were loving the moment and the fact that Kris is living her best life.

