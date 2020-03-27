Khloe Kardashian: I Watched the ‘KUWTK’ Premiere With Tristan Thompson & It Was SO Awkward!



If you tuned in to last night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians then you already know it was a wild ride.



Not only did Kim and Kourtney get into a physical fight over their work ethic (we haven’t seen anything like it since the 2008 Bentley situation), but Tristan Thompson was also a key player in the 30-minute premiere. Uh.



But I must say, the wildest part of it all was finding out that Khloe and Tristan watched the show, which showed Khloe venting about him to her sisters, together. Side by side. Alone in quarantine.



On Thursday night, Khloe revealed to Twitter that the two were watching the show together after he came by her house to visit their daughter, True.



“I love that tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he’s not around lol AWKWARD!!” she wrote.



Adding, “Let me just give around of applause for all the healthy coparenting is out there #KUWTK. THIS SHIT IS HARD BUT SO REWARDING.”



And just to make things extra clear, she also tweeted, “Lol he visits to see his daughter bless us all.”



Sure.



According to an Us Weekly source, Khloe “doesn’t have bad or negative feelings toward Tristan at this point” and spending time with him while the country is in quarantine mode has “made her have a soft spot” for him.



“She knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad. Khloe has been open and receptive toward Tristan,” shared the source.



The episode started with Kim running into Tristan in NYC and inviting him out to dinner with her friends, a move which took Khloe, and us, by surprise.



Khloe said it was “beyond generous” of her before Kim made it known she still doesn’t think “what Tristan did was obviously right,” referring to his cheating scandal, you know the one.



“I also know that that’s True’s dad and mom cheated on dad and all of their friends forgave mom,” added the Skims founder.



Khloe went on to explain that the two have an open door policy for him to see True and that they are in a “good place”, but believed that the dinner would still be “super awkward.”



Before Tristan showed up, Kim warned her friends that he’d be coming, with model Winnie Harlow commenting, “I’ll just keep my mouth shut.”



“I love that Kimberly says nobody was awkward,” Khloe live-tweeted during the show, “Because I was tense watching that #KUWTK.”



Kim continued being friendly with Tristan throughout the episode and even invited him to a family dinner, to which Khloe said was “the most uncomfortable dinner EVER.”



Yeah, we felt that on every level.



In a confessional, she said this would be the first time they’d have dinner without True around and she hoped to set some boundaries.



“Sometimes people just assume everything’s good, I just want to be asked because this is just a little uncomfortable for me,” Khloe said.



After organizing Khloe’s closet together, Khloe finally pulled Kim aside to tell her “they don’t need to be hanging out” with Tristan “for no reason.”



Adding, “It’s not even been a year into our breakup, so it’s just a lot so soon in my opinion… I just want to make sure everybody still has their head on straight.”



Well, I think it’s safe to say that Khloe and Tristan are on the same page after watching all of that together.



But then again, with the way 2020 is going we have no idea how this is all going to play out and not much (even a Tristan and Khloe comeback) could surprise us at this point.



