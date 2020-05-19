Khloe Kardashian, Olivia Culpo & More Stars Showing Off Curves In Denim Jumpsuits

Denim on denim is huge right now – but why split it when you could just wear jeans head-to-toe in one piece like a jumpsuit?

Denim is the one trend that just keeps on giving. Whether it’s jeans, denim shorts, skirts, crop tops, or even jumpsuits – the stars are always managing to slay denim in the chicest ways. Khloe Kardashian rocked the trend in the sexiest way possible when she was out in LA on Feb. 27. Khloe showed off her curvaceous figure when she rocked a skintight light wash denim Good American Fit for Success Jumpsuit, choosing to keep the bodice unzipped half-way. She accessorized her look with a pair of Porsche ‘p’8478 Sunglasses, a Hermes Matte Crocodile Birkin Bag, Dior Oblique High Top Sneakers, and an Eliantte Custom Made True Necklace.

Olivia Culpo also tried out the look on May 14 during the quarantine. The gorgeous model celebrated National Cocktail Day when she rocked a dark wash button up Retrofete Tori Jumpsuit that was skintight and cinched around her tiny waist with a tie belt. She topped her look off with a pair of pointed-toe Manolo Blahnik BB Pump in White Leather and a slicked-back side-parted ponytail.

Hailey Baldwin tried the trend when she went out to lunch with husband, Justin Bieber in LA on June 8. Hailey opted to wear a dark charcoal denim Isabel Marant Tundra Jumpsuit which featured a baggy button-down top with silver buttons, and a studded belt cinching in her tiny waist. The bottom half of the one-piece featured baggy straight leg pants, with massive pockets, which she cuffed at the hems. She accessorized her casual but chic look with a pair of Vans Old Skool Sneakers in Black and a cute half-up-half-down hairstyle, which she tied up using a thick black scrunchie.

The ’90s came back a while ago, so we’re plenty used to seeing people wearing denim on denim. But while throwing on a denim jacket and a pair of ripped jeans is an easy way to achieve this iconic trend, there’s actually another way to go about doing it (and it only requires one piece.) Denim jumpsuits will cover you in jeans from head-to-toe… and we’ve learned from celebrities like Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner that they can actually look pretty stylish. From wide-leg numbers to figure-hugging silhouettes, there’s a denim jumpsuit out there for everybody.

Kylie nailed this look when she stepped out in Nov. 2018 wearing a zip-up denim jumpsuit by for an outing in New York City. Her ensemble hugged her curves perfectly – I mean, what else do you expect from a Kardashian-Jenner? – and looked super edgy against her snakeskin booties. She then rounded out her look with a khaki purse that paired well with the light colored shoes and the lip-kit mogul’s then-silver hair.

Bella celebrated sister Gigi Hadid’s 24th birthday in a strapless denim jumpsuit that somehow managed to be… incredibly sexy, largely due in fact to the bodice being made to look like a bustier. She took the denim on denim aspect a step further by throwing on a jean jacket and called it a day with lace-up boots for the NYC party on April 22. If you’re just as obsessed with denim jumpsuits as we are, then head up to the gallery above to see how even more stars have styled this interesting trend.