Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Celebrate Daughter True’s 2nd Birthday Together!

True Thompson is 2!

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday (April 12) to celebrate her baby girl’s second birthday.

The 35-year-old reality star shared videos on her Instagram Story of she and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson helping True blow out her candles on her birthday cake.

“Happy birthday my sweet TuTu!! You are all of my unforgettable memories of the past few years, the precious magical moments of the present and the promise of a happy future,” Khloe captioned the below post. “You are literally my entire world! I can’t believe you are TWO!! You make my life complete and I can’t wait to have forever with you!!! Until the end of time; I love you my sweet girl. PS This new face she’s making makes me so happy!”

