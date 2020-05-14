Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Team Up, Slam Woman’s Paternity Claim Against Him

Tristan Thompson has been the subject of paternity claims by a woman, Kimberly Alexander, and he has reportedly taken two tests that prove he is not the father of her child.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan‘s lawyer, Marty Singer, has issued a cease and desist letter to get Alexander to “immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications,” via E! News.

“After it was indisputably established by a paternity test performed by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not your child’s father, we thought that would be the end of this. Instead, you have continued to spread outrageous lies about my clients, including ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories that you conjured up claiming that my clients supposedly somehow falsified the paternity test results since members of the Kardashian family had previously used the same trustworthy lab,” the letter reads.

“It has been proven that Mr. Thompson is not the father of your child and we demand that you stop claiming that he is, and that he and Ms. Kardashian somehow falsified the paternity test results. It is defamatory per se to falsely assert that someone is a deadbeat dad who allegedly does not support his children, and to falsely accuse my clients of faking paternity test results,” the letter added.

“We demand that you immediately cease and desist from defaming my clients on social media (irrespective of whether or not the accounts are public or designated as ‘private’) and elsewhere. We also demand that you immediately take down any and all of your outrageous damaging posts about my clients,” the letter continued. “This is an extremely serious matter. If you disregard this letter’s demands, you do so at your peril since you will soon find yourself in court facing multi-million-dollar claims while attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct.”

Tristan is father to Prince Thompson, 3, and daughter with Khloe, True Thompson, 2.

This is the second fire that Khloe and Tristan have had to put out this week.