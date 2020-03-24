Khloe Kardsahian Defends Kim Amidst Taylor Swift Feud: She’s My ‘Lawyer For Life’

After Kim Kardashian publicly clapped back at Taylor Swift on social media, her sister, Khloe Kardashian, showed her major support with some tweets of her own.

A leaked video of the full version of Kanye West and Taylor Swift’s 2016 phone call about his song “Famous” has fully reignited the feud between Taylor and Kim Kardashian. Kim released her first statement about the new video on March 23, and her sister, Khloe Kardashian, was HERE for it. “I was about to go take my a** to sleep but then I just say my sister post a couple tweets,” Khloe wrote on social media. “Kimberly you betta!!!!!!!!!!!!!” She also added a bunch of red heart emojis, and in a second tweet, wrote, “Kim is my f***ing lawyer for life!!!!! My sister AND my lawyer!” Khloe’s tweet is referencing that Kim is currently studying to become a lawyer and using what she’s learned in her tweets about the phone call.

The drama between these celebrity nemeses’ began on March 21, when the leaked video surfaced on Twitter. The video showed Taylor and Kanye’s phone call in FULL, proving that he never once told her that he was going to call her a “b****” in his song “Famous.” Back in 2016, Kim shared snippets of the video on her Snapchat, and when the full version came out, she was ripped apart on social media for editing the clips and not telling the full story. Taylor has been open about how being “cancelled” by the public after Kim’s Snapchat videos took an extreme toll on her, and led her to go into hiding for a full year. So, when the full video came out, her fans were validated, and made sure to let Kim know it.

Kim and Taylor both stayed quiet for a couple of days after the full video leaked, but Taylor broke her silence via Instagram Story on March 23. “Instead of answering those asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that* call (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited in order to manipulate me and frame me and put my, my family and fans through hell for 4 years)…SWIPE UP to see what really maters,” she wrote. Her Swipe Up was a link to the COVID-19 response website, where people can donate to those affected by the coronavirus.

I was about to go take my ass to sleep but then I just saw my sister post a couple tweets. ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Kimberly you betta!!!!!!!!!!!♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 24, 2020

Kim is my fucking lawyer for life!!!!!! My sister AND my lawyer — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 24, 2020

Hours later, Kim took to her own social media to share her side of the story. She said she was “mortified” to be doing so while there is so much else going on in the world, but felt that she needed to because, she claims, Taylor is “lying.” Kim added that she initially posted the Snapchat videos because, at the time, Taylor’s publicist had released a statement that said, “Kanye never called to ask for permission…” [NOTE: The 2016 statement from Taylor’s publicist actually said, “Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single “Famous” on her Twitter account.” This was seen in the full version of the leaked video. Taylor and her publicist never denied that a phone call took place, but simply stated that the context was different than what Kim claimed it was before she posted the videos].

Kim added, “They clearly spoke, so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “b****” was used without [Taylor]’s permission. At the time [Kanye and Taylor] spoke, the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she “declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.” The lie was never about the worth b****, it was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation. I never edited the footage (another lie) — I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative.”