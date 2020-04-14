Khushi Kapoor is more likely to get married and have kids first, Janhvi Kapoor spends more money. Watch

Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have turned to making fun videos to pass their time while being quarantined as the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the globe. In a video that is doing the rounds online, the two are seen trying out the ‘Who Is More Likely To’ trend, where they point to whichever of them fits the question being asked.

Interestingly, both had the same answer for each question. According to them, Janhvi is the one who spends more money but Khushi is more likely to be the first one to get married and have kids. They also agreed that Khushi has a better sense of style and is the “meaner” one out of the two.

Janhvi and Khushi also took the ‘Put A Finger Down: Clumsy Edition’ challenge and were tied in this one. Fans showered love on the video and called it the “cutest”. Watch it here:

Last year, on Feet Up With The Stars, Janhvi opened up about her relationship with Khushi, and said that there was no sibling rivalry between them. “Only when she steals my clothes, I get pissed. We share our clothes, but we have this thing that if you steal without telling, then it’s a thing,” she said.

Also see: Sidharth Malhotra crashes rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani’s live chat, showers her with compliments

“At this point, I don’t care. She still like… She’s very righteous, so she is like, ‘You cannot take something without asking.’ She feels like she needs to inculcate manners in me. So that’s where it’s coming from,” she added.

Janhvi will be seen next in Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which marks her entry into the biopic genre. The film, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi, was scheduled to release on April 24. However, it has been pushed due to the nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3.

Follow @htshowbiz for more