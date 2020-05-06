Kiara Advani on her culinary skills: ‘Today, you name any Indian dish and I can make it’ | Bollywood Life

Amidst coronavirus lockdown, actress Kiara Advani is honing her culinary skills and spending some quality with family. “I have always been a homebody, so I don’t feel cooped up and I am not dying to step out,” said the Good Newwz actress. “I even connected with my school teachers recently and it was a trip down memory lane,” she gushes. The Kabir Singh star has been honing her culinary skills in this period and she is quite surprised to know how good cook she is. “Maybe it’s my love for ghar ka khaana. Once in a while, I bake a cake or some cookies. I also made gajar ka halwa the other day. Today, you name any Indian dish and I can make it. And that makes me really proud,” said Kiara enthusiastically. Also Read – Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s film to not have a theatrical release?

The actress recently interacted with her fans on Instagram and discussed about pandemic. "Several people, including me, were confused about the situation. I was concerned about what was happening outside and I wasn't alone. So, I thought, maybe if we all came together, we could help each other get through it. Some were suffering from sleep disorders while some were worried for their future. There was a lot of negativity, but there were also people offering suggestions on how to combat it. The idea was to open up about our feelings and help each other. I recently came across an online course on well-being and happiness that piqued my interest. I'm considering taking it up. Now, is a good time to reflect and understand myself better."

Kiara Advani enjoyed a phenomenal 2019 with Kabir Singh and Good Newwz and this year, she has biggies like Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Laxmmi Bomb under her belt. “Earlier, I was so busy working, I didn’t have the time to enjoy my recent successes. Now, I do. I’m praying every day that we can go back to the sets as soon as possible. It’ll be a lot different, but I’m hoping for the best,” the actress concluded.

