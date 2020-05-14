Kiara Advani REVEALS she has never been on a dating app; says, ‘I am old school when it comes to love’ | Bollywood Life

Gorgeous actress Kiara Advani has entered the big league in the entertainment industry as she delivered two blockbusters in 2019 in the form of Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. While she had biggies and interesting projects, which were scheduled to release this year like Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah, Indoo Ki Jawaani and others, it got pushed indefinitely due to coronavirus. The actress recently opened about her personal life and romantic relationship and revealed that she has never been on a dating app as she is old school when it comes to love. Also Read – Kartik Aaryan reveals which actress he would like to be stuck on an island with, and you will be shocked to know her name

While talking to Mumbai Mirror, when she was asked that whether she have ever been on a dating app, to which she replied, “No, I have never been on a dating app and now, it wouldn’t be convenient. Being a known person has its drawbacks.” What does love mean to her? “I am oldschool when it comes to love. I like to be pursued and wooed, meet someone in more than a digital way. I am a die-hard romantic and believe in true love.” Though she said that technology has given positive things to people.“It is the way forward. I know so many people who have met online and got married. So, it’s great wherever you meet your soulmate, medium doesn’t matter,” the actress is quick to add. I am old-school when it comes to love. I like to be pursued and wooed, meet someone in more than a digital way. I am a die-hard romantic and believe in true love.” Also Read – Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s film to not have a theatrical release?

She added that her character in Indoo Ki Jawaani is somewhat a role, which will strike the chord with today’s generation. “I play this small-town girl who is just discovering this online dating app. I can totally relate to her as our idea of love is quite similar,” said Kiara Advani.

