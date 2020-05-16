Kichcha Sudeep to sport six-pack abs for upcoming Kannada film Phantom, reveals director

Actor Kichcha Sudeep, who was last seen on screen in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3, will be seen sporting six-pack abs for his upcoming Kannada release, Phantom.

Film’s director Anup Bhandari revealed in his interview to Cinema Express that Sudeep might sport six-pack abs even though the role doesn’t demand it.

“We have not demanded six-pack abs, but I am pretty sure he will come up with it. We are already seeing his effort pay off, through his pictures on social media. Sudeep had shred weight for Pailwaan, and after an intense workout, he looks beefed up now,” said Anup.

Recently, Sudeep took to Instagram to share his current shredded avatar. He shared a few pictures of his current physique and it left his fans in awe of his dedication.

Talking more about Sudeep’s obsession with fitness, Anup said: “During our first schedule, Sudeep made sure that I join him at the gym after pack-up. This has been a blessing in disguise to me. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have made any effort to get fit.”

Sudeep is one of the fittest actors in the country. His commitment towards fitness has always been lauded by his colleagues and fans alike.

When he was roped in to play the antagonist in Dabangg 3, Sudeep lost weight to sport a leaner frame and he even got chiseled to go shirtless in the climax sequence.

Sudeep also has Kannada film Kotigobba 3 in the pipeline. Recently, there were rumours that Sudeep was signed as the villain in upcoming Tamil film, Manaadu. However, the actor took to Twitter to clarify he’s not part of the project.

Manaadu, a political thriller, marks the maiden collaboration of actor Simbu and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. The film also stars SJ Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

