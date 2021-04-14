Kickoff Event: Om Outside – A Free Day of Yoga for the Public Inbox | Afro

OM OUTSIDE: A FREE DAY OF PUBLIC OUTDOOR YOGA

ELLICOTT CITY, MARYLAND — The Om Collective, an online yoga and wellness studio, is hosting Om Outside, a day of free yoga for the public on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Mt. Ida, 3691 Sarahs Lane, Ellicott City, Maryland 21043, from 10:30 am until 4:30 pm.

The socially distant event features classes from The Om Collective’s exceptional teachers who will share five classes ranging from kid’s yoga, yoga for adults, sound healing and live music. The event will also offer vendors and a socially distanced play area for children.

The day of yoga is a celebration of the virtual studio’s brand new addition of daily outdoor classes that kickoff the next day on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Mt. Ida in historic Ellicott City.

There are limited spots available and pre-registration is required in order to stay Covid friendly. The public can find more event details and register at www.theomcollective.us/omoutside.

Co-Creator of The Om Collective, Michele Bickley, a yoga teacher shares, “We are beyond excited for this opportunity to practice safely together outside and we are thrilled that our community can expand and connect in-person alongside The Om Collective’s live online and recorded classes.”