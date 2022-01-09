Kickstart a new career with this discounted bundle of IT courses

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: The Complete 2022 IT Career Kickstarter Bundle is on sale for £43.56, saving you 96% on list price.

IT workers do a whole lot more than just troubleshooting your computer issues. Their jobs require endless learning, as the newest software updates and latest cybersecurity threats take shape. And before they can even enter that cycle, they have to get full training and certify their skills by acing crucial exams. It’s not an easy job, by any means, but this Complete 2022 IT Career Kickstarter Bundle can make getting started a bit friendlier for beginners.

This bundle includes six different courses taught by experienced and highly-rated instructors at iCollege. There are over 165 hours of lectures and exercises, including practice questions for exams, so you’ll be confident when it comes time to tackle those essential tests.

There are a few different paths you can take in the IT field, but if you’re uncertain which direction you’re headed, this bundle offers multiple opportunities to check out what works best for you and then learn it. You can prep for the CompTIA certifications, which align with IT infrastructure and cybersecurity career paths, in the Fundamentals+, A+, and Network+ instructional courses. Each course preps you for a different CompTIA exam — A+ is the industry standard for tech support and establishing an IT career, Fundamentals+ shows you’re ready for the digital workplace and covers basic networking, cybersecurity, hardware, and software, and Network+ verifies foundational networking skills.

You can also take the Cisco pathway, which is strictly focused on networking fundamentals. The CCT-focused course will help you pass the entry-level exam that allows you to provide onsite support and maintenance for Cisco networking and systems equipment. You’ll dive into the basics, learn to improve your skills on switching and routing technologies, and so much more.

If you’d rather focus on specific operating systems to start your IT career, there are also courses on MacOS and Windows 10. With these more focused certifications, you could take on the role of tech coordinator, help desk professional, network manager, or systems administrator.

The IT field is vast and varied, but anyone who has a thriving career has one major thing in common: they’re certified. Prepare for some of the most crucial certifications with this IT Career Kickstarter Bundle — on sale for only £43.56 for a limited time.