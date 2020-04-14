Kid Cudi Drops ‘Leader of the Delinquents’ Song – Read Lyrics & Listen Now!

Kid Cudi has finally released his song “Leader of the Delinquents,” his first piece of new solo music in over four years!

The song will be featured on Cudi‘s upcoming seventh full-length studio album, Entergalactic.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kid Cudi

Cudi first premiered the song nearly a decade ago. He performed the song live during a performance at the college SUNY Geneseo in 2012.

You can download the song now on iTunes or stream it below via Spotify.

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song…

Read the lyrics below!