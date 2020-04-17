Kiku Sharda says he misses Sunil Grover a lot: ‘We were once famous as Laurel and Hardy of TV’

Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda, who has won hearts with his many acts in partnership with Sunil Grover on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, has said that the duo was once called Laurel and Hardy of TV. The duo often appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show as characters Palak (Kiku)-Gutthi (Sunil), Rinku (Sunil)-Santosh Bhabhi (Kiku) and Bumper (Kiku)-Dr. Mashoor Gulati (Sunil).

Asked if he misses Sunil Grover, Kiku told Times of India in an interview, “Oh yeah! I miss Sunil Grover. Such a fine talent Mr Grover is. We have played so many characters together. We had become a popular pair on TV. We have played Palak-Gutthi, Rinku-Santosh Bhabhi, Bumper-Dr. Mashoor Gulati. We were once famous as Laurel and Hardy of TV. We had developed a great bonding also working together. Visually also, we looked great together. The characters were cute and happy. I miss working with him and I have utmost respect for that man. He is a very talented guy.”

“For us, shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show is like a get-together of a big family and is a very enjoyable process. I don’t think I laugh so much anywhere else this much. When we sit with the writers to discuss the scripts or acts so many funny things come out and the entire process is so funny that the whole experience becomes enjoyable. The whole day becomes so much fun. Whether we are shooting, are in chaos or discussing scripts, we have loads of fun and enjoy each other’s company. I am missing the process, shoots, audience, applause from them, my co-stars and everything related to TKSS,” he added.

Responding to reports that Kapil may shoot fresh episodes for The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiku recently claimed that at least 50-60 crew members would have to gather to make that possible – something which cannot be done in the lockdown amid coronavirus. He said in an interview, “I’ve not been informed about any such development. I don’t think anything of this sort is going to happen. The situation is bad in the country now and all we need to do is adhere to the rules of the lockdown. It will be foolish to gather 100 people together for a shoot when we have to strictly follow social distancing. And shooting without the staff and important people is absolutely impossible. If we ever plan to shoot for TKSS there will be at least 50-60 people and we can’t afford to do it at this point of time.”

