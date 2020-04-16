‘Killing Eve’s’ third season mostly feels like it’s just killing time

BBC America and AMC (sister networks that share the show) moved up the premiere by two weeks, capitalizing on an audience hungry for content while filling the void left by “The Walking Dead” ending prematurely and a planned spinoff being delayed.

Still, as welcome as the show is as a globetrotting escape, its principal appeal — pitting the aforementioned analyst, Eve (Sandra Oh), against the ruthless Villanelle (Jodie Comer) — is blunted by having them apart, with the latter having shot Eve in season two and believing her dead.

Gradually, of course, their paths will cross again, but most of the early hours see them operating along separate tracks, with Eve trying to get her life back together, and Villanelle reconnecting with a former mentor (Harriet Walter). Among other things, Villanelle discovers that serving in a management capacity doesn’t exactly suit her particular talents.

While there are good moments featuring other cast members — including Kim Bodnia as Villanelle’s handler and Fiona Shaw as Eve’s one-time boss, grizzled veterans of the spy game — there’s simply no replacing the strange chemistry between the two leads that initially gave the show such a twisty, clever and sexually charged hook.