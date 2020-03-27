Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s feud turns into a physical fight on ‘KUWTK’

On the Season 18 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Thursday, the ongoing feud between Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian took a physical turn, when all of the drama and tension from the previous season finally boiled over.

In case you missed it, Season 17 ended with Kim and Khloé wanting Kourtney to be fired from the show after months of Kourtney showing up late and refusing to make the show a priority in her life. While Kim had pointed out that the show is their job, Kourtney had chosen to focus on just being a mother to her children.

On Thursday, Kim first got into a little argument with Kendall Jenner, after Kim claimed that she and Khloé work the hardest in the family. That’s when Kourtney chimed in. “You have this narrative in your mind,” said Kourtney, before going off on Kim, who thought she was joking. “I will literally f*** you up if you mention it again. Literally shut the f*** up and don’t laugh like that. You look like a freak,” Kourtney said, later adding, “But also, if I didn’t want to work my ass off and I wanted to be a stay-at-home mom, that’s f***ing ine.” However, Kourtney was not joking and, to prove it, she chucked her water bottle at Kim before tackling her to the ground.

“What the f*** is wrong with you,” Kim asked while Khloé attempted to calm her sisters down.

“I swear to God, I’ll punch you in the face,” Kim told Kourtney, who responded, “So do it. Do it already.” And Kim did.

Per usual, the Kardashian fam took to social media Thursday night to live tweet during the show. Here’s what they had to say:

I just act different when I have long nails! #KUWTK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 27, 2020

Shit got so real. I don’t think you have ANY idea #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 27, 2020

my sisters forgot we were filming #KUWTK and thought it was bad girls club 😂😂 — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) March 27, 2020

As for Kourtney saying she was going to step away from the show after last season, the eldest Kardashian sister confirmed she has already quit, when she tweeted to a fan: “I did. Bye.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on E!

