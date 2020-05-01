Kim Jong-Un makes his first public appearance for 20 days at a fertiliser plant
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has made his first public appearance for 20 days – dispelling rumours he had died.
The despot cut the ribbon at the opening of a fertiliser factory, KCNA state media reported on Saturday.
Kim ‘attended the ceremony’ on Friday and ‘all the participants broke into thunderous cheers of ‘hurrah!’ when he appeared, the Korean Central News Agency said.
He has not made a public appearance since presiding over a Workers’ Party politburo meeting on April 11, and the following day state media reported on him inspecting fighter jets at an air defence unit.
