Kim Kardashian and Kanye West staying at opposite ends of the house; trouble in marriage? | Bollywood Life

Hollywood couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly been "at each others throats" amid the ongoing lockdown . A source told The Sun, they are "staying at opposite ends of the house", reports dailymail.co.uk. "Kim and Kanye are arguing and at each other's throats during this pandemic," said a source. "Kim is getting stir crazy, as she's used to being on the go. It's also a lot of time alone with the kids for her. She is frustrated with Kanye and thinks he's not pulling his weight in family responsibilities. They've been staying at opposite ends of the house to keep things civil," the source added.

Last month, another source had told Us Weekly that "Kim and Kanye have been arguing a lot during the quarantine. Kanye is really getting on Kim's nerves". There are also reports that Kanye is making an effort to give his wife some space, taking the children to Wyoming.

Also Read – Kim Kardashian caught kissing hubby Kanye West in public — watch video

"Kim really needed a break and some alone time so Kanye took the kids away to give her one. She loves the kids so much, but like any mom, she just needed time to herself. She needed a break from the kids and the screaming," a source told HollywoodLife. Kim and Kanye exchanged vows in 2014. They share daughters North, six, and Chicago, two, and sons Saint, four, and Psalm, one.

