Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian get into physical altercation on season 18 of ‘KUWTK’

Viewers have grown accustomed to the sisters fighting over the years, but things reached a fever pitch between Kim Kardashian and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian that left fans shocked.

It all started when Kim, Kourtney and Kendall Jenner were discussing Kylie Jenner being too sick to fly to Paris for a fashion show.

Kim said regardless of how sick she’s ever been, she will always go to a work commitment.

“If I were on my deathbed, I would still show up,” Kim said. “Mom is so used to … me and Khloe, whenever, if we’re sick… [Kourtney] you don’t care about stuff.”