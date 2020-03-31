Kim Kardashian breaks down her fight with Kourtney: ‘I was bleeding’

Kim Kardashian West joined Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show: At Home Edition on Monday night where she broke down the physical altercation that occurred between her and her sister Kourtney on the Season 18 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The sisters had been arguing when Kourtney threw a water bottle at Kim before going after her. The two briefly tussled before Kim started swinging.

“I don’t really ever resort to violence like that, but she scratched me so hard, which you guys didn’t see,” Kim said. “I was bleeding, and so you didn’t really get to see that detail, but when I looked down at my arm and saw she had really scratched me and I felt it all on my back, I just, ya know, went over and slapped her back.”

Kim said their mother, Kris Jenner, was not happy when she saw the footage.

“It’s not really what we do,” Kim said. “I mean, when my mom saw a clip of that, she cried, and was like, ‘Who are you guys? Like, what is going on?’”

Tension between the sisters had been building for a while before they finally boiled over on the premiere. Last season, Kim and Khloé even tried to get Kourtney fired from the show over her attitude and her reluctance to film. But Kim says there’s no lasting animosity.

“Kourtney and I obviously are fine now, but we shut down production for a week after that,” Kim said. “I think everyone was really shook for a minute and just was like, ‘This isn’t our type of show.’”

Kourtney had been saying for months that she needed a break from the show, and according to Kim, she’s finally taking one.

“It’s not my proudest moment, but we were going through it,” Kim said, “and she’s made the decision to take time off now and I think she really needs it, and I think that’ll be so much better for her.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

Watch as Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s feud turns into a physical fight:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.