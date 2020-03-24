Kim Kardashian Claps Back At ‘Self Serving’ Taylor Swift For ‘Reigniting’ Feud While Millions Are ‘Suffering’

Kim Kardashian is once again insisting that Taylor Swift was ‘lying’ after her infamous phone call with Kanye West. Even Khloe Kardashian backed her sister up!

Kim Kardashian, 39, thinks Taylor Swift, 30, is “lying” — again. The KKW Beauty owner broke her silence after Taylor said the fully leaked version of the singer’s 2016 phone call with Kim’s husband, Kanye West, “proved the truth the whole time” on March 23. Taylor has always insisted that Kanye never asked to call her a “b–tch” in his 2016 song “Famous,” which the newly surfaced audio from March 20 proved. However, Kim is now saying that was never their issue to begin with!

“@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now,” Kim began in a series of tweets on March 23, referring to the current coronavirus epidemic rocking the world. In another tweet, she continued, “I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying.”

From there, Kim revealed in more tweets what her and Kanye’s real beef with Taylor was — from their perspective, at least. “To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission…’ They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word ‘b–ch’ was used without her permission,” Kim wrote. She was referring to a statement that Kim’s rep provided to The New York Times shortly after the release of “Famous,” which read, “Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that [expletive] famous.’” The statement triggered Kim to release a snippet of Taylor and Kanye’s phone call, but Taylor claimed she was unaware their conversation was being recorded.

“At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she ‘declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message,’” Kim continued, still referring to the statement given to NYT. “The lie was never about the word b–ch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation.”

Kim then accused Taylor of a different lie! “I never edited the footage (another lie) – I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative,” Kim wrote in another tweet, referring to Taylor’s accusation from earlier that Monday. After writing a few more tweets about how Kanye “has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive,” she concluded, “This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters.”

Right after Kim concluded her Twitter rant, her sister Khloe, 35, showed whose team she’s on. “Kim is my f–king lawyer for life!!!!!! My sister AND my lawyer,” Khloe tweeted. Both sisters’ tweets came a few hours after Taylor broke her silence over the full version of her phone call with Kanye, which somehow leaked online on March 20. Taylor viewed the 25-minute audio as justice after Kim sparked an anti-Taylor movement and the infamous “snake” name-calling in 2016.

“Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)..SWIPE UP to see what really matters,” Taylor had posted on her Instagram Story on Monday. The swipe-up link led to Feeding America’s donation page.

So, both sides have now confirmed that Kanye never got the official thumbs-up from Taylor to call her “that b–ch” in his track. Instead, the full phone call revealed that these were the two lines discussed: “I made her famous” and “I feel like me and Taylor Swift might still have sex.” After the phone call, Taylor said she was “glad” the song wasn’t “mean” and was “excited” to receive the finished product before its release (something that Taylor’s team claimed never happened). Those friendly sentiments didn’t last for long, as you can see. And now, the feud rages on nearly four years later.