Kim Kardashian comes for 'lying' Taylor Swift amid reignited feud over Kanye West call

It feels a lot like 2016 again as Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian feud over Kanye West’s song “Famous.” Now Kardashian is speaking out about the newly leaked recording of West and Swift’s infamous phone call that Swift said proves the couple framed her.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star said Swift reigniting the “old exchange” seems “very self-serving” amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kardashian said she was “embarrassed and mortified” to be commenting publicly, but said she had to because Swift is “lying.”

Kardashian ended the post by saying she would never speak on the topic again “because honestly nobody cares.”

While Swift hasn’t replied to this, her publicist Tree Paine, who was referenced by Kardashian, did. She said that “Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric,” which was I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that bitch famous.

Paine added her own dig, writing, “Who did you guys piss off to leak that video?”

Over the weekend, video surfaced of the West-Swift exchange and appeared to show that the rapper told Swift he would use a different lyric about her than the one that ultimately made it into the song.

Swift responded to that on Monday, writing on Instagram, “Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)… SWIPE up to see what really matters.”

When fans swiped, they were taken to a donation page for the non-profit Feeding America, which Swift said she donated to in an effort to help those impacted by the coronavirus.

Swift and West have been feuding on and off since he interrupted her speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. They made nice and she agreed to present him with the Video Vanguard Award at the 2015 MTV VMAs. But at that awards show, they had another falling out over comments West made onstage.

Taylor Swift, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at 2015 Grammys. (Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

The “phone call” took place the following year. When “Famous” came out, Swift was upset. Shortly after Kardashian, who married West in 2014, released snippets of the phone call between West and Swift saying Swift had given permission for West to use the lyric.

Last year, Swift talked about the long-running saga in an interview with Rolling Stone and declared herself “done” with West. She said after their on-and-off drama, she was “touched” West “would be respectful” to call and ask “about this one line in the song. And I was like, ‘OK, good. We’re back on good terms,’” after he humiliated her in 2009 and embarrassed her again in 2015. “And then when I heard the song, I was like, ‘I’m done with this. If you want to be on bad terms, let’s be on bad terms, but just be real about it.’” 

