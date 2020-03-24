Kim Kardashian comes for ‘lying’ Taylor Swift amid reignited feud over Kanye West call

It feels a lot like 2016 again as Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian feud over Kanye West’s song “Famous.” Now Kardashian is speaking out about the newly leaked recording of West and Swift’s infamous phone call that Swift said proves the couple framed her.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star said Swift reigniting the “old exchange” seems “very self-serving” amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kardashian said she was “embarrassed and mortified” to be commenting publicly, but said she had to because Swift is “lying.”

.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that “Kanye never called to ask for permission…” They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

“declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.” The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

I never edited the footage (another lie) – I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

To add, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his musical journey and process, just like she recently did through her documentary. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Kardashian ended the post by saying she would never speak on the topic again “because honestly nobody cares.”

This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

While Swift hasn’t replied to this, her publicist Tree Paine, who was referenced by Kardashian, did. She said that “Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric,” which was I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that bitch famous.

Paine added her own dig, writing, “Who did you guys piss off to leak that video?”

Over the weekend, video surfaced of the West-Swift exchange and appeared to show that the rapper told Swift he would use a different lyric about her than the one that ultimately made it into the song.

Swift responded to that on Monday, writing on Instagram, “Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)… SWIPE up to see what really matters.”