Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Beyoncé’s ‘Beautiful’ Disney Performance, Further Proving There’s No Feud

Kim Kardashian paid Queen Bey the ultimate compliment with this adoring tweet about her appearance on the ‘Disney Family Singalong’ special!

Kim Kardashian, 39, has nothing but love for Beyoncé, 38! The KKW Beauty founder gushed over the Ivy Park designer’s appearance on Disney’s Family Singalong special that aired on Thursday, April 16. “Beyoncé sounds so beautiful #disneysingalong,” Kim posted on Twitter, adding three sparkle emojis. “Who is watching the Disney Sing along on ABC???? It’s soooooooo good!!!!” she shared in another tweet, also shouting out Ariana Grande, Tori Kelly, and Christina Aguilera.

Fans went wild on social media after Bey’s surprise appearance on the special, where she performed the iconic Pinocchio song “When You Wish Upon A Star.” The former Destiny’s Child star looked absolutely gorgeous as she performed right in her own home, styling her curly hair into a chic half ponytail and accessorizing with a cool pair of hoop earrings. As always, Beyoncé’s complexion was absolutely flawless as her skin glowed against the white backdrop.

Rumors of a rift between Kim and Bey have existed for years, particularly after their husbands Kanye West and Jay-Z had a public falling out. The ladies seemingly squashed any sort of a feud back in January, however, when the “Crazy In Love” singer sent Kim her highly anticipated Ivy Park x Adidas collection! “Sorry I’m sooo late!” Kim wrote, referencing her delayed posting date after other celebs revealed their boxes days before. “Congrats @beyonce and @adidas on such a hugely successful launch. I love everything and can’t wait to wear it all!!” Kim went on to model some of the burgundy-and-orange looks set to Beyoncé’s iconic song, “Run The World (Girls).”

As for Jay and Kanye, the Watch The Throne collaborators have had their ups-and-downs over the years, going back to the Carters not showing up to Kimye’s lavish 2014 wedding in Italy. “I was hurt about them not coming to the wedding. I understand they were going through some things, but if it’s family, you’re not going to miss a wedding,” Kanye said to iHeartRadio’s The Breakfast Club in 2018. Kanye later opened up that he was “hurt” that Jay never checked in on the West’s after Kim’s terrifying Paris robbery. Despite the drama, Bey and Kim have been photographed together over the years, including at at Kanye’s season one Yeezy fashion show in 2015, and at Diddy‘s 50th birthday party in Nov. 2019.

Kanye also said back in 2015, “[Kim and Bey] love each other, they respect each other…when Beyoncé is working on her album she has pictures of Kim on the wall because Kim represents powerful women.”

Jay Z — born Shawn Carter — has also opened up about his tumultuous relationship with Kanye. “It’s a complicated relationship with us,” Jay admitted to The New York Times in 2017. “Kanye came into this business on my label. So I’ve always been like his big brother. And we’re both entertainers. It’s always been like a little underlying competition with your big brother. And we both love and respect each other’s art, too. So it’s like, we both — everyone wants to be the greatest in the world. You know what I’m saying?” he added.