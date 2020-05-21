Kim Kardashian is a blonde temptress as she poses in a sheer top

Kim Kardashian was seen in a very provocative photo that she shared to Instagram on Thursday.

In the fresh image, the 39-year-old entrepreneur is seen in a sheer nude bra top with matching briefs as she sits on the edge of a cream sofa with her long blonde wig hanging down over her shoulders.

The wife of Paranoid rapper Kanye West was plugging her new SKIMS mesh collection which debuted this week.

Kim was every inch a pinup in the arresting photo as her bottom and legs were also a focus.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians standout also had on platform heels with beige straps that went up her leg and the shoes also had a peep toe revealing her white pedicure.

The mother of four was holding a cell phone in her hand as she took the picture with the help of a large mirror.

The daughter of Kris Jenner was in one of her fitting rooms inside her Hidden Hills, California mansion that she shared with West and their kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

This is not the first time Kim has been seen in SKIMS mesh.

The TV veteran has been posting new images all week. And she took the shots herself as she is in self-isolation during COVID-19 without the help of a photographer around.

Without the blonde hair: ‘I shot this myself on photo booth,’ said the Selfish author. ‘Summer Mesh — a collection of easy and effortless pieces made for warm weather. Available in 5 colors and in sizes XXS – 4X on Thursday’

The cover girl talked about her photo talents online.

‘I shot this myself on photo booth,’ said the Selfish author.

‘Summer Mesh — a collection of easy and effortless pieces made for warm weather. Available in 5 colors and in sizes XXS – 4X on Thursday.’

No bra, no problem: The sister of Khloe and Kourtney revealed her chest in this brown top

The star made her chest the focus of attention and added several gold chains.

A press release said the collection is ‘breathable, ultra-soft mesh styles designed to stretch and cling to your body.’

The collection includes a scoop-neck bralette ($38), a triangle bralette ($38), mesh shorts ($28), a mesh T-Shirt ($48), a thong ($22), and a summer mesh brief ($24). Each of the items will be available in five colors: bone, clay, sienna, jasper, and onyx. The collection also comes in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.

The old collection: And here the GQ and Vogue cover girl is seen in her shapewear line

Also on Thursday the good friend of FoodGod Jonathan Cheban shared two new images from her cowgirl look this week.

The star had on her blonde wig along with black shades.

The real focus was her triangle top bikini that made the most of her assets. Kimmy added bikini bottoms and white chaps.

The Tv star was outside a silver luxury car while in her driveway.

