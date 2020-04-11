Kim Kardashian Is Filming ‘KUWTK’ From Home All By Herself During Lockdown — Watch

Kim Kardashian tackled her ‘first day’ of filming ‘KUWTK’ at home! The reality TV queen had to be her own ‘glam squad, camera operator, lighting team and producer.’

The show must go on. While production for countless television shows and films have been put on hold, Kim Kardashian, 39, just started her very first day of shooting her family’s reality television show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, while quarantining at home on April 10! Kim had to wear many hats for the job. “KUWTK is still filming BUT I am now my glam squad, camera operator, lighting team and producer,” Kim wrote over a video of her filming setup. She was shooting a confessional right in her Hidden Hills mansion’s guest room, which she posted to her Instagram Story on Friday night. The KKW Beauty owner revealed that she even did her own “hair and makeup,” which consisted of a bronzed face and low ponytail, complementing her simple yet chic nude top.

“I’m going to try and figure this out. This is the first day that we are doing it,” Kim explained on her Instagram Story as she showed off the maze of filming equipment that filled the room. It wasn’t exactly smooth sailing as Kim tried to turn on the high-budget camera. Luckily, she had her production team on hand through a Zoom video call — at least the crew member’s helpfully labeled which parts to turn on! Kim couldn’t turn to her sisters for help — in person, at least — since they’ll also be dealing with similar setups in their own homes.

“So now that we’ve shut down production, it’ll be all of us in quarantine filmed separately by ourselves,” Kim told Jimmy Fallon on the March 31 episode of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition. While Kim was using a DSLR camera to film her confessional, Kim revealed that the family will be doing much of their filming on iPhones! “We have tripods set up, and our iPhones, and the whole last episode will be what we do in quarantine,” Kim added. “I’ll get to see what Khloe [Kardashian’s] doing — I mean, I literally have no idea what everyone else has been doing!”

Season 18 of KUWTK just premiered on March 26, and it already started off on a dramatic note. Kourtney Kardashian accused Kim of shading her work ethic, which led to a wrestling match that soon grew out of control. Kourtney scratched Kim (which left bloody marks), and Kim responded by slapping Kourtney — multiple times! With social distance orders in effect, at least there won’t be any physical showdowns between Kim and Kourtney in the Season 18 finale.