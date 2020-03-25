Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Cuddle With All 4 Kids During Quarantine — See New Family Pic

Kim Kardashian shared another sweet bonding moment with her four children as she and husband Kanye West cuddled up with them while in self-isolation.

Making the most of it! Kim Kardashian, 39, and Kanye West, 42, enjoyed some wonderful time with their kids North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 10 Mos, on Thursday, March 25. The party of six cozied up on the couch together in the cute family photo while the KKW Beauty founder took to her Twitter to ask how her followers were holding up. “What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained??? As a family we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!” Kim took center stage in the pic where she held onto her youngest child in an orange jacket with her wavy hair cascading down both sides of her shoulders. Kanye and the other three could be seen watching either television or a movie in the background with each bringing their own fashion game during their day inside.

Their eldest child North rocked an all-white look where her hair appeared to have gone all the way down her back. Chicago sported orange pajamas while Saint dressed in all black. The “Monster” rapper could barely be seen in the pic as his kids swarmed all around him but he did appear to be dressed in something yellow. Fans lined up Kim’s comments section with ideas on how to keep her children upbeat and happy amid being quarantined with one suggesting that they ask each kid to tell a story!

Kim & Kanye’s four kids have definitely been finding ways to keep themselves occupied over the past couple of days. Chicago, for example, walked around like she was a spooky ghost earlier this week. Baby Psalm also brought on the adorableness when the reality television superstar posted a photo of him smiling at her while sucking on his thumb.

What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained??? As a family we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help! pic.twitter.com/URJPQ8bPt5 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 25, 2020

There have also been precious moments that have happened between the siblings as well. Chicago sweetly sang the nursery rhyme “Rain, Rain, Go Away” to her baby brother in a video posted by their doting mommy on Saturday, March 14.