Kim Kardashian Reveals Her New SKIMS Curve-Hugging Ribbed Underwear — See Pics

Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS shapewear line is shrinking, at least in the coverage area for a woman’s body. She’s introducing new underwear and crop tops that are the size of some of the bikinis she’s donned in the past. The 39-year-old shared pics of two of the new styles to her Instagram account on April 16. In the first one, she’s standing on the beach with the ocean behind her. Kim is wearing a sleeveless army green crop top and high-cut underwear in a stretch ribbed fabric.

The second pic could be mistaken for a bikini photo, as Kim is standing on a rock with the ocean flowing behind her. She has her arms up in the air, clasping her hands above her head. The mother of four’s incredible abs and flat tummy can be seen thanks to the crop top, and the underwear could easily be mistaken as bikini bottoms, especially with the ocean setting.

The third photo shows Kim in a different outfit, this time wearing a cropped creme-colored halter top with boy-shorts underwear. Her golden skin is glowing against the fabric, as the blue sea can be seen in the background. Her incredible abs are once again on display, as she is seen lifting her arms up to fix her braid in the photo.

Yet again, Kim has proved to be her own best spokesmodel when it comes to her SKIMS brand. Next to the photos she announced that, “Coming soon: @SKIMS Stretch Rib — a sleek, sport-inspired collection of soft ribbed underwear and loungewear pieces that flatter the body and mold to your curves. Available in new 3 colors and in sizes XXS – 5X, shop SKIMS Stretch Rib on Tuesday, April 21 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST exclusively at SKIMS.COM. Join the waitlist now to receive early access to shop.”

Her pal Chrissy Teigen, 34, wrote in the comments, “I know your body better than I know my own. That’s weird right. I just mean I could draw your body from memory and I couldn’t do that with mine. Ok bye.” It ended up getting nearly 3K likes within five hours after Chrissy wrote it, while Kim’s SKIMS pics are closing in on the 2 million likes mark. Most fans could probably do the same Chrissy! Kim’s body is that iconic.