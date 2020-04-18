Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Throwback Pic Of North & Saint Posing On A Private Jet

Kim Kardashian stumbled upon a precious photo of her ‘cuties,’ daughter North West, 6, and son Saint, 4! The duo posed for a sweet sibling photo as they rode in a luxurious jet.

Kim Kardashian, 39, is taking a break from private jet rides during her quarantine. At least she can look back at photos of past trips! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star came across one of these photos on April 17, which showed her adorable children North West, 6, and Saint West, 4, cruising the high altitudes on a lavish plane. The brother and sister sweetly smiled for the photo, and Kim couldn’t resist sharing the candid snapshot with her 166 million followers.

“Found this pic of these cuties in my phone,” Kim wrote, adding a sparkle emoji. North and Saint even wore subtly-coordinating PJ’s; North opted for a blue set, while Saint showed his love for DC’s most iconic vigilante in a Batman pajama set. Fans agreed with Kim, who left comments like “SOOOOO CUTE!” and “Okay CUTENESS OVERLOAD OMG!!! Awwwwww dem cuties.”

This quarantine has put Kim in a nostalgic mood, now that she has the time to sift through old photos. Earlier into her family’s isolation, Kim shared another throwback photo of the KKW Beauty owner in her teenage years on March 20. Fans couldn’t help but point out that a young Kim was essentially North’s twin!

Although Kim has been indulging in reliving old memories through photos, business still carries on as usual! Although she’s following social distancing orders, Kim is filming KUWTK at home (separately from her sisters) and promoting her shape wear brand, SKIMS. On April 15, she shared a photo of herself modeling one of the brand’s new pieces, called the “Stretch Rib,” which is a “sport-inspired collection of soft ribbed underwear and loungewear pieces.” Kim is the queen of doing the most!